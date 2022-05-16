[SBS Star] BTS Becomes the Group with the Most Billboard Wins in History

Prior to the main ceremony, Billboard announced the winners for '2022 Billboard Music Awards' on May 15 (local time).
Out of the seven nominations, BTS won three―Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song (with 'Butter').
This is BTS' six consecutive year to win at least one award at the 'BBMAs'.
It is also the group's third time winning Top Duo/Group, and second consecutive time winning Top Song Sales Artist and Top Selling Song, following 'Dynamite'.
BTS has won 12 awards at the 'BBMAs' up to date; while the American girl group's record was 11 wins.
(Credit= BIGHIT MUSIC, 'BBMAs' Twitter)
(SBS Star)