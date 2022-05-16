[SBS Star] BTS Becomes the Group with the Most Billboard Wins in History

이미지 확대하기

K-pop boy group BTS has become the group with the most wins at 'Billboard Music Awards' (BBMAs).Prior to the main ceremony, Billboard announced the winners for '2022 Billboard Music Awards' on May 15 (local time).This year, BTS was nominated for seven awards in six different categories.Out of the seven nominations, BTS won three―Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song (with 'Butter').This is BTS' six consecutive year to win at least one award at the 'BBMAs'.It is also the group's third time winning Top Duo/Group, and second consecutive time winning Top Song Sales Artist and Top Selling Song, following 'Dynamite'.With the newest wins, BTS has broken the previous record for the group with the most wins, which was previously held by Destiny's Child.BTS has won 12 awards at the 'BBMAs' up to date; while the American girl group's record was 11 wins.The members of BTS did not attend the actual ceremony, reportedly due to their new album preparations.(Credit= BIGHIT MUSIC, 'BBMAs' Twitter)(SBS Star)