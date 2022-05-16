뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] CLASS:y Park Boeun Drinking Baby Formula Shocks Viewers
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] CLASS:y Park Boeun Drinking Baby Formula Shocks Viewers

[SBS Star] CLASS:y Park Boeun Drinking Baby Formula Shocks Viewers

SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.05.16 11:18 View Count
CLASS:y
K-pop girl group CLASS:y's member Park Boeun revealed that she drinks baby formula to grow taller.

On May 14 episode of MBC's 'The Manager (Omniscient Interfering View)', CLASS:y and the group's current manager/former DIA member Cho Yi Hyun were featured as guests.

In this episode, the members of CLASS:y shared how they prepared for the group's official debut following the survival audition show 'My Teen Girl' came to an end.
CLASS:y
As the group's manager, Cho Yi Hyun personally prepared the meals for the members to help them watch their weight ahead of their debut.

While all CLASS:y members showed they were on a strict diet, viewers were stunned to find out that the group's 14-year-old member Park Boeun drinks baby formula in order to grow taller.
CLASS:y
Not long after the episode was aired, many viewers expressed discomfort; and they criticized that whether such diet was real or not, the whole concept was weird and creepy.

The comments include, "I know she's still growing, but she's not a baby.", "Who thought this was a 'good' or 'cute' concept? This is so creepy.", "I hope this whole thing is scripted.", and more.
CLASS:y
(Credit= MBC The Manager)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.