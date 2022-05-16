[SBS Star] CLASS:y Park Boeun Drinking Baby Formula Shocks Viewers

On May 14 episode of MBC's 'The Manager (Omniscient Interfering View)', CLASS:y and the group's current manager/former DIA member Cho Yi Hyun were featured as guests.
In this episode, the members of CLASS:y shared how they prepared for the group's official debut following the survival audition show 'My Teen Girl' came to an end.
While all CLASS:y members showed they were on a strict diet, viewers were stunned to find out that the group's 14-year-old member Park Boeun drinks baby formula in order to grow taller.
The comments include, "I know she's still growing, but she's not a baby.", "Who thought this was a 'good' or 'cute' concept? This is so creepy.", "I hope this whole thing is scripted.", and more.
(SBS Star)