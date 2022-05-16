[SBS Star] CLASS:y Park Boeun Drinking Baby Formula Shocks Viewers

이미지 확대하기

K-pop girl group CLASS:y's member Park Boeun revealed that she drinks baby formula to grow taller.On May 14 episode of MBC's 'The Manager (Omniscient Interfering View)', CLASS:y and the group's current manager/former DIA member Cho Yi Hyun were featured as guests.In this episode, the members of CLASS:y shared how they prepared for the group's official debut following the survival audition show 'My Teen Girl' came to an end.As the group's manager, Cho Yi Hyun personally prepared the meals for the members to help them watch their weight ahead of their debut.While all CLASS:y members showed they were on a strict diet, viewers were stunned to find out that the group's 14-year-old member Park Boeun drinks baby formula in order to grow taller.Not long after the episode was aired, many viewers expressed discomfort; and they criticized that whether such diet was real or not, the whole concept was weird and creepy.The comments include, "I know she's still growing, but she's not a baby.", "Who thought this was a 'good' or 'cute' concept? This is so creepy.", "I hope this whole thing is scripted.", and more.(Credit= MBC The Manager)(SBS Star)