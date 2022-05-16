[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Reveals She Got Emotional Seeing BIGBANG Making a Comeback

On May 13 episode of TVING's television show 'Seoul Check-in', Lee Hyo-ri spoke about BIGBANG's new track 'Still Life'.
'Still Life' is BIGBANG's first song that was released in about four years, dropped in the beginning of April.
While heading to a photo studio with her manager in a car, Lee Hyo-ri asked the manager, "You know that BIGBANG made a comeback, right?"
She continued, "Their return to the industry made me feel emotional. I watched some reaction videos, and everyone cried. All members were as awesome as they were in the past."
To this, Lee Hyo-ri's manager responded, "Maybe it's about time you release your new album."
Lee Hyo-ri answered, "Well, releasing an album might be too much, but I do want to release a single if any good songs find me."
She sighed and continued, "The problem is though, I don't have any connections with anyone who does music. I'm considerably older than them, so they probably would feel uncomfortable with me, you know."
Lee Hyo-ri admitted it and stated, "That's very true. It's always difficult to experience something that you've never experienced before."
She resumed, "What kind of songs do people these days like? I still listen to old songs. But yeah, I guess you can't really do anything if you just keep sticking to the past."
(Credit= TVING Seoul Check-in, 'BIGBANG' YouTube, 'BIGBANG' Facebook)
(SBS Star)