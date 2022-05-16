뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Reveals She Got Emotional Seeing BIGBANG Making a Comeback
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Reveals She Got Emotional Seeing BIGBANG Making a Comeback

[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Reveals She Got Emotional Seeing BIGBANG Making a Comeback

Lee Narin

Published 2022.05.16 11:15 Updated 2022.05.16 11:16 View Count
[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Reveals She Got Emotional Seeing BIGBANG Making a Comeback
Singer Lee Hyo-ri revealed that she became emotional when she listened to K-pop boy group BIGBANG's new track. 

On May 13 episode of TVING's television show 'Seoul Check-in', Lee Hyo-ri spoke about BIGBANG's new track 'Still Life'. 

'Still Life' is BIGBANG's first song that was released in about four years, dropped in the beginning of April.  
 

While heading to a photo studio with her manager in a car, Lee Hyo-ri asked the manager, "You know that BIGBANG made a comeback, right?" 

She continued, "Their return to the industry made me feel emotional. I watched some reaction videos, and everyone cried. All members were as awesome as they were in the past."

To this, Lee Hyo-ri's manager responded, "Maybe it's about time you release your new album." 

Lee Hyo-ri answered, "Well, releasing an album might be too much, but I do want to release a single if any good songs find me." 

She sighed and continued, "The problem is though, I don't have any connections with anyone who does music. I'm considerably older than them, so they probably would feel uncomfortable with me, you know."
Lee Hyo-ri
Then, her manager commented, "Isn't it because you feel uncomfortable with them as well?" 

Lee Hyo-ri admitted it and stated, "That's very true. It's always difficult to experience something that you've never experienced before." 

She resumed, "What kind of songs do people these days like? I still listen to old songs. But yeah, I guess you can't really do anything if you just keep sticking to the past." 
Lee Hyo-ri
The last solo album that Lee Hyo-ri released was 'BLACK' in July 2017, which marked her first comeback in four years as well.  

(Credit= TVING Seoul Check-in, 'BIGBANG' YouTube, 'BIGBANG' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.