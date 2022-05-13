뉴스
[SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON Is Able to Read the Trend Years Before It Becomes a Thing?
[SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON Is Able to Read the Trend Years Before It Becomes a Thing?

[SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON Is Able to Read the Trend Years Before It Becomes a Thing?

Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2022.05.13 18:19
[SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON Is Able to Read the Trend Years Before It Becomes a Thing?
It seems like G-DRAGON of K-pop boy group BIGBANG can read the trend years before it becomes a thing in Korea. 

Recently, one post on a popular online community grabbed the attention of a lot of K-pop fans. 

The post showed how G-DRAGON stepped ahead of everybody else in Korea ever since when he was young.  

Known for being the trendsetter since he made debut, it may be that G-DRAGON can read the trend years before it becomes a trend in this country. 

The uploader of this post gave some examples, and all K-pop fans could not stop going, "Wow" after seeing them. 

Unless G-DRAGON came from the future, it was just baffling to witness him reading these trends coming so early, fans stated.  
G-DRAGON
1. 'Finger heart'

The iconic 'finger heart' sign trended in Korea about 10 years ago, and some people still use it until this day. 

It is where you cross your thumb and index finger to make it look like a heart. 

In G-DRAGON's past photo when he was very little, he was seen making the 'finger heart' with his fingers. 
G-DRAGON

2. 'Gyaru peace'

From about last year, the 'gyaru peace' sign has been trending in Korea. 

You have to flip your hand from the original peace sign to make this 'gyaru peace' sign. 

About eight years ago at BIGBANG's concert, G-DRAGON had already made the 'gyaru peace'. 
G-DRAGON

3. 'Lip piercing'

'Lip piercings' may have been trendy in other countries, but it certainly was not in 2012 when G-DRAGON first appeared with a piercing on his lip. 

It is trending in Korea among young hipsters at the moment. 
G-DRAGON

4. 'Ending Fairy' 

The 'ending fairy' is a thing in the K-pop industry now; it has been for about two years or so. 

It is where the camera only focuses on one member of the group at the end of the group's performance. 

Usually, this particular member makes an eye-catching pose, and they sometimes even write a message exactly like what G-DRAGON has done back in the day. 
G-DRAGON
(Credit= 'BIGBANG' YouTube, YG Entertainment, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
