[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho's Agency Announces His Theatre Return

Published 2022.05.13 17:05 Updated 2022.05.13 17:15 View Count
Kim Seon Ho
Actor Kim Seon Ho will return to the stage in the play 'Touching the Void'.

On May 13, Kim Seon Ho's management agency SALT Entertainment announced that Kim Seon Ho will be returning to the stage this July.

'Touching the Void' is based on the 1988 book of the same name, written by British author Joe Simpson.

It is based off of a true story of two climbers―Joe Simpson himself and Simon Yates―almost fell to their deaths after climbing the Siula Grande in the Peruvian Andes.

Kim Seon Ho will play the role of Joe Simpson.
Kim Seon Ho
The 'Start-up', 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' actor has kept out of the spotlight since October 2021, when he was accused of pressuring his ex-girlfriend to get an abortion.

At the time, Kim Seon Ho shared his official response regarding the scandal, saying, "I hurt her feelings because of my inconsiderate and careless behavior. I want to apologize to her in person, and I'm waiting for that moment to arrive."

'Touching the Void' will open at Daehak-ro Art One Theater, Seoul, from July 8.
Touching the Void cast
(Credit= SALT Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
