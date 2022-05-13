뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] (G)I-DLE MIYEON Says to Have Written Heartwarming Handwritten Letter to Depressed Fan
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] (G)I-DLE MIYEON Says to Have Written Heartwarming Handwritten Letter to Depressed Fan

[SBS Star] (G)I-DLE MIYEON Says to Have Written Heartwarming Handwritten Letter to Depressed Fan

Lee Narin

Published 2022.05.13 16:00 View Count
[SBS Star] (G)I-DLE MIYEON Says to Have Written Heartwarming Handwritten Letter to Depressed Fan
MIYEON of K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE revealed to have written a heartwarming handwritten letter to a fan who was going through difficulties. 

On May 9, one mother took to a popular online community to express her gratitude to MIYEON for her kindness. 

The mother wrote, "My child is having a hard time, going through a lot in life. If I were to tell you one thing that made his/her days brighter, that is this specific female K-pop star." 

She continued, "By listening to her music and looking at her photos, my child gains great strength. I feel grateful that the K-pop star makes him/her happier in depressing days." 

As she hoped for an opportunity to make her child happier, she said to have written a handwritten letter to the K-pop star, asking if there was any chance if she could get an autograph for her child. 
MIYEON
Not so long later, the group's management team leader contacted her and came over to give her a special gift, the mother shared. 

The mother wrote, "The management team leader gave me her album, photos alongside a handwritten letter. It was a miracle. What can I do to repay her for this? This is just too good to be true." 

It turned out this was a post that the mother had initially posted last August, then recently updated the post by revealing who the K-pop star was. 

The post did not go viral at that time, but the updated post is quickly going around online right now. 
MIYEON
To her original post, the mother added, "My child is much better now, and the K-pop star was MIYEON, everyone! I honestly should have revealed who it was last year." 

She resumed, "I happened to read MIYEON's handwritten letter last night, and felt bad that I didn't tell the world how amazing MIYEON was back then. I know I'm a bit late, but here is the name of the mysterious K-pop star." 

After the post became the talk of the Internet, MIYEON's management agency CUBE Entertainment confirmed that the story online is true. 

The agency stated, "It's something that happened last year. We all remember hearing about that fan, and we did what we could do to help." 
MIYEON
Currently, MIYEON is busy promoting her first solo album 'MY' with a title track 'Drive' that was released on April 27. 

(Credit= Online Community, CUBE Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.