[SBS Star] Five Key Factors Behind IVE's Immediate Success

STARSHIP Entertainment's 6-member girl group IVE made its debut in December 2021.
In less than a year, IVE has already set impressive records with only two singles released thus far―'ELEVEN' and 'LOVE DIVE'.
As IVE continues to garner more fans whenever the group unveils new performances, one post shared on a K-pop community listing five reasons why IVE was able to be so successful also went viral online.
1. IVE started with two popular IZ*ONE members―WONYOUNG and YUJIN
The two members already brought a certain level of expectation for IVE, even before the group's official debut.
2. Outstanding member formation
Carefully-picked six members complement each other on-stage and off-stage, making everyone to stand out as a team.
3. The group's agency put much thought and effort into IVE's concept
The stage designs for IVE's comeback stages were also perfectly decorated; aligning with the group's general concept.
4. IVE's songs are great in general
With two title tracks 'ELEVEN' and 'LOVE DIVE' garnering much love, the group's side tracks have also been praised.
5. Jang Won Young, a born-to-be idol
She received much attention for her exceptional stage presence and doll-like appearance.
(Credit= STARSHIP Entertainment, Online Community, 'SBS KPOP' 'IVE' '안강아지' YouTube)
(SBS Star)