[SBS Star] Chef Jung Ho-young Looked Exactly like Lee Seung Gi Back in the Day?

Chef Jung Ho-young revealed his past photos, and everybody is shocked at how much he resembled singer Lee Seung Gi then.On May 11 episode of MBC's television show 'Radio Star', Jung Ho-young made a guest appearance.During the talk, Jung Ho-young shared he actually had a slim body in the past.Jung Ho-young said, "I was really slim before I started to cook professionally. It was after that when I began to gain lots of weight."He continued, "When I was younger, I weighed like 50kg less than now. I weighed around 60kg during my days in the military. I also had a six-pack."Then, Jung Ho Young showed the hosts and other guests some photos of him that were taken around the time when he was in the military.In the photos, Jung Ho Young had no fat on his body indeed; he looked totally different to his present self.But what was even more surprising was that he looked so similar to Lee Seung Gi.Nobody had spoken about Jung Ho Young's resemblance to Lee Seung Gi up until this moment, but he certainly looked like Lee Seung Gi in his past.Upon seeing the photos, everyone in the studio gasped in surprise and responded, "Wow, you looked exactly like Lee Seung Gi back then! It's unbelievable!"They also playfully commented, "So, if Lee Seung Gi ever gains much weight like you, would he look like you now?"(Credit= MBC Radio Star, 'jung_hoyoung_caden_' Instagram)(SBS Star)