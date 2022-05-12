[SBS Star] Choo Sung Hoon Shares How He Proposed to Yano Shiho

On May 11 episode of Channel A's television show 'Lessons for the Groom' (literal translation), Choo Sung Hoon made a guest appearance.
While speaking to former speed skater Mo Tae-beom, Choo Sung Hoon talked about the time when he first met Yano Shiho in 2007.
Choo Sung Hoon said, "We had a mutual friend, and met through that friend. I don't believe in love at first sight. That only happens in movies. It wasn't love at first sight for me with Yano Shiho."
He continued, "How do you fall in love and think about marriage when you don't know anything about that person? We got married about two years after we began dating each other. It took me about a year and a half to think, 'She may be that someone I want to marry.'"
He resumed, "She took that, and said thank you to me. That's how we got married. But everything starts from there. Marriage is reality, not fantasy. Once you have a child, you'll be happy, and your child will look so cute to you, but things will become hard. Bringing up a child is not so easy."
Then, Mo Tae-beom playfully asked Choo Sung Hoon, "What would you do if your daughter Sa Rang brings a guy like me home in the future?"
Choo Sung Hoon responded, "Ah, that's alright. I hope Sa Rang meets as many guys as she can. Get all the experiences, you know."
(Credit= Channel A Lessons for the Groom)
(SBS Star)