[SBS Star] Choo Sung Hoon Shares How He Proposed to Yano Shiho

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Korean-Japanese MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter Choo Sung Hoon shared how he proposed to his wife Japanese model Yano Shiho.On May 11 episode of Channel A's television show 'Lessons for the Groom' (literal translation), Choo Sung Hoon made a guest appearance.While speaking to former speed skater Mo Tae-beom, Choo Sung Hoon talked about the time when he first met Yano Shiho in 2007.Choo Sung Hoon said, "We had a mutual friend, and met through that friend. I don't believe in love at first sight. That only happens in movies. It wasn't love at first sight for me with Yano Shiho."He continued, "How do you fall in love and think about marriage when you don't know anything about that person? We got married about two years after we began dating each other. It took me about a year and a half to think, 'She may be that someone I want to marry.'"When asked how he proposed to her, Choo Sung Hoon answered, "Well, it was as simple as this. I just told her, 'I want your baby.' When you are with a girl, it's natural to start thinking you want a child with her. It's our instinct. So, I was being honest with her."He resumed, "She took that, and said thank you to me. That's how we got married. But everything starts from there. Marriage is reality, not fantasy. Once you have a child, you'll be happy, and your child will look so cute to you, but things will become hard. Bringing up a child is not so easy."Then, Mo Tae-beom playfully asked Choo Sung Hoon, "What would you do if your daughter Sa Rang brings a guy like me home in the future?"Choo Sung Hoon responded, "Ah, that's alright. I hope Sa Rang meets as many guys as she can. Get all the experiences, you know."Choo Sung Hoon married Yano Shiho in March 2009, and welcomed Choo Sa Rang to the world in October 2011.(Credit= Channel A Lessons for the Groom)(SBS Star)