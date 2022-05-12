뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Choo Sung Hoon Shares How He Proposed to Yano Shiho
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Choo Sung Hoon Shares How He Proposed to Yano Shiho

[SBS Star] Choo Sung Hoon Shares How He Proposed to Yano Shiho

Lee Narin

Published 2022.05.12 18:19 View Count
[SBS Star] Choo Sung Hoon Shares How He Proposed to Yano Shiho
Korean-Japanese MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter Choo Sung Hoon shared how he proposed to his wife Japanese model Yano Shiho. 

On May 11 episode of Channel A's television show 'Lessons for the Groom' (literal translation), Choo Sung Hoon made a guest appearance. 

While speaking to former speed skater Mo Tae-beom, Choo Sung Hoon talked about the time when he first met Yano Shiho in 2007. 

Choo Sung Hoon said, "We had a mutual friend, and met through that friend. I don't believe in love at first sight. That only happens in movies. It wasn't love at first sight for me with Yano Shiho." 

He continued, "How do you fall in love and think about marriage when you don't know anything about that person? We got married about two years after we began dating each other. It took me about a year and a half to think, 'She may be that someone I want to marry.'"
Choo Sung Hoon
Choo Sung Hoon
When asked how he proposed to her, Choo Sung Hoon answered, "Well, it was as simple as this. I just told her, 'I want your baby.' When you are with a girl, it's natural to start thinking you want a child with her. It's our instinct. So, I was being honest with her." 

He resumed, "She took that, and said thank you to me. That's how we got married. But everything starts from there. Marriage is reality, not fantasy. Once you have a child, you'll be happy, and your child will look so cute to you, but things will become hard. Bringing up a child is not so easy."  

Then, Mo Tae-beom playfully asked Choo Sung Hoon, "What would you do if your daughter Sa Rang brings a guy like me home in the future?" 

Choo Sung Hoon responded, "Ah, that's alright. I hope Sa Rang meets as many guys as she can. Get all the experiences, you know."
Choo Sung Hoon
Choo Sung Hoon married Yano Shiho in March 2009, and welcomed Choo Sa Rang to the world in October 2011. 

(Credit= Channel A Lessons for the Groom) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.