뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] The Lookalikes WEi Kim Jun Seo & CIX HYUNSUK Become Best Friends
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] The Lookalikes WEi Kim Jun Seo & CIX HYUNSUK Become Best Friends

[SBS Star] The Lookalikes WEi Kim Jun Seo & CIX HYUNSUK Become Best Friends

Lee Narin

Published 2022.05.12 17:20 View Count
[SBS Star] The Lookalikes WEi Kim Jun Seo & CIX HYUNSUK Become Best Friends
The lookalikes Kim Jun Seo of K-pop boy group WEi and HYUNSUK of another boy group CIX became best friends with one another. 

Ever since WEi made debut in 2020, a lot of K-pop fans talked about how Kim Jun Seo reminded them of HYUNSUK. 

They had such a similar facial shape, eyes, nose and smile that they were confident that the two stars could pass as brothers. 

Since both WEi and CIX fans non-stop spoke about this, it eventually got in Kim Jun Seo and HYUNSUK's ears. 
Kim Jun Seo and HYUNSUK
Then recently, HYUNSUK broke news to his fans about his new K-pop star friend. 

HYUNSUK said, "I've become close to Kim Jun Seo of WEi. I happened to bump into him at 'Dream Concert', so we spoke together." 

He continued, "We hit it off really well. It seemed like we had a similar personality. We instantly became close. I honestly thought he was my doppelgänger." 

A little while later, Kim Jun Seo also told his fans, "I've heard that HYUNSUK and I looked similar many times before. But it turned out we were similar in terms of our personality too."

He excitedly went on, "It only took us like three seconds to become close. It's true that we got close at 'Dream Concert'. It's so cool. HYUNSUK just told me that he mentioned this to his fans, so I came to mention it as well." 
Kim Jun Seo and HYUNSUK
Following the news, they revealed that they are very close now that they frequently make visits to each other's dorm and often video-call each other. 

Kim Jun Seo also shared that they went to see a movie at the cinema, and had samgyeopsal (grilled pork belly) together a short while ago. 

After hearing all this, K-pop fans became excited to welcome two new K-pop stars to ship. 
Kim Jun Seo and HYUNSUK
(Credit= 'WEi__Member' 'cix_twt' Twitter, 'wei__official' 'cix.official' Instagram, Online Community, 'WEi' NAVER V LIVE) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.