[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo to Make a Variety Show Return on SBS 'Running Man'

On May 12, it was reported that Cha Eun-woo has recently participated in the recording of 'Running Man' alongside his fellow ASTRO members Moonbin and Sanha.
The three members of ASTRO will be making a guest appearance on 'Running Man' ahead of the release of ASTRO's new album.
The members expressed their avid love and support for the show, naming 'Running Man' as the variety show they most wanted to appear on someday.
Meanwhile, ASTRO is scheduled to make the group's long-awaited comeback with the group's third full album 'Drive to the Starry Road' on May 16.