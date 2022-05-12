뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo to Make a Variety Show Return on SBS 'Running Man'
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo to Make a Variety Show Return on SBS 'Running Man'

[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo to Make a Variety Show Return on SBS 'Running Man'

SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.05.12 17:01 View Count
Cha Eun-woo
K-pop boy group ASTRO's member/actor Cha Eun-woo will reportedly be making a variety show return through 'Running Man'.

On May 12, it was reported that Cha Eun-woo has recently participated in the recording of 'Running Man' alongside his fellow ASTRO members Moonbin and Sanha.

The three members of ASTRO will be making a guest appearance on 'Running Man' ahead of the release of ASTRO's new album.

The members expressed their avid love and support for the show, naming 'Running Man' as the variety show they most wanted to appear on someday.
Cha Eun-woo
It is Cha Eun-woo's first variety show appearance following his departure from SBS 'Master in the House' in June 2021.

Meanwhile, ASTRO is scheduled to make the group's long-awaited comeback with the group's third full album 'Drive to the Starry Road' on May 16.
ASTRO
(Credit= SBS Master in the House, Fantagio)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 2
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.