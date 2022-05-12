[SBS Star] AOA Seolhyun Responds to a Rude Online Post

On May 11, Seolhyun took to her personal Instagram and shared a screenshot of a post shared online.
The photos were publicity cuts of Seohyun, taking the role of 'Do Ah-hee' in tvN's new drama 'The Murderer's Shopping List'.
Along with the photos, the post's writer captioned, "She's unrecognizable."
Without a single hint of discouragement, Seolhyun responded to the post, saying, "If you're wondering what happened! Watch 'The Murderer's Shopping List' tonight at 10:30PM!"
