[SBS Star] AOA Seolhyun Responds to a Rude Online Post
Published 2022.05.12 15:00 View Count
Seolhyun
K-pop girl group AOA's member/actress Seolhyun cleverly utilized a rude online post to promote her new drama.

On May 11, Seolhyun took to her personal Instagram and shared a screenshot of a post shared online.
Seolhyun
Titled 'What Happened to Seolhyun?', the post contained photos of Seolhyun.

The photos were publicity cuts of Seohyun, taking the role of 'Do Ah-hee' in tvN's new drama 'The Murderer's Shopping List'.

Along with the photos, the post's writer captioned, "She's unrecognizable."

Without a single hint of discouragement, Seolhyun responded to the post, saying, "If you're wondering what happened! Watch 'The Murderer's Shopping List' tonight at 10:30PM!"
Seolhyun
To this, fans commented, "Totally unbothered. Way to go, Seolhyun!", "I love the way how she converted such rude post into an opportunity to promote her new project.", "That's why I like her!", and many more.

(Credit= tvN The Murderer's Shopping List, 'sh_9513' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
