[SBS Star] YOUNG JAE Shares the Members of GOT7 Are like His Family
[SBS Star] YOUNG JAE Shares the Members of GOT7 Are like His Family

[SBS Star] YOUNG JAE Shares the Members of GOT7 Are like His Family

Lee Narin

Published 2022.05.12 14:11
[SBS Star] YOUNG JAE Shares the Members of GOT7 Are like His Family
YOUNG JAE of K-pop boy group GOT7 shared that GOT7 members are like his family. 

On May 12, fashion magazine tmrw dropped cover photos of YOUNG JAE for its June issue. 

Accompanying the photos, YOUNG JAE's interview was released. 

During the interview, YOUNG JAE first talked about becoming the host of MBC FM4U's radio show 'YOUNG JAE's Good Friend' from March.  

YOUNG JAE said, "I've been doing great lately. It's been fun, hosting the radio show and all. Every day seems new, and I feel so happy as well." 

He resumed, "These days, I work out after waking up, then head to the radio studio. My life has become much more regular, and I'm satisfied with that." 
YOUNG JAE
Following that, YOUNG JAE spoke about GOT7 recently welcoming the 3000th day since debut. 

YOUNG JAE said, "I love doing things with my fellow members. I love that feeling that I get from it. I was happy that I was able to do anything and everything with them up until now." 

He continued, "In fact, I still love it. I think it's always great to do something with someone." 

Then, YOUNG JAE was asked what GOT7 meant to him. 

YOUNG JAE answered, "They're like a family to me." 
YOUNG JAE
Debuted in January 2014, GOT7 released a great number of hit tracks including, 'A', 'Stop stop it', 'If You Do', 'Hard Carry', 'Lullaby' and so on. 

At the end of their contract with JYP Entertainment in January 2021, all seven members of the group left the agency and each joined a different one. 

The group is scheduled to release their new mini album 'GOT7' on May 22. 
YOUNG JAE
(Credit= 'tmrw.korea' Instagram, 'GOT7Official' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
