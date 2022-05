이미지 확대하기

Netflix's new original series 'The Sound of Magic' producer Kim Seung-yoon expressed his thanks to singer/actress IU for letting him use her song for free.Recently, Kim Seung-yoon sat down for his interview with the press.During the interview, Kim Seung-yoon commented about the names written in the ending credit's 'special thanks to' section.He said, "At the ending scene (of one of the episodes), we used the song 'Knees'. But in order to do that, we have to actually purchase the copyright to release 'Knees' worldwide through the series."He continued, "So, I contacted IU for a permission. But she said, 'I wrote and composed the song myself, so please feel free to use it.' I was so thankful. IU and I got to know each other while filming 'Dream High' together."Led by actor Ji Chang Wook, 'The Sound of Magic' is a drama based on a popular webtoon of the same name.(Credit= Netflix Korea, Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News)(SBS Star)