[SBS Star] Japanese Fans Line Up on the Street to Replicate SEVENTEEN JEONGHAN's Photos

On May 7, JEONGHAN updated his Instagram with two new photos.
In the photos, JEONGHAN was seen standing beside a streetlight in front of one crossing in Shibuya, Tokyo.
It looked like he was using his phone while waiting for the traffic lights to change.
But this particular spot certainly was not anywhere that special up until JEONGHAN took his photos there.
So many people gathered around the streetlight, and even a long line ended up being formed in front of it later on.
SEVENTEEN is one of the popular K-pop boy groups in Japan, and this clearly showed how popular SEVENTEEN and JEONGHAN are in Japan.
The fan meeting took place at Saitama Super Arena, just outside of Tokyo on May 7 and 8.
The group managed to gather as many as around 60,000 CARAT to the fan meeting for the two days.
(SBS Star)