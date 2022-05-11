뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Davichi Lee Haeri Announces Marriage
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Davichi Lee Haeri Announces Marriage

[SBS Star] Davichi Lee Haeri Announces Marriage

SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.05.11 15:52 View Count
Davichi Lee Haeri
Lee Haeri of K-pop duo Davichi announced that she will be getting married in July.

On May 11, Lee Haeri took to her personal Instagram and shared a handwritten letter to fans.
Davichi Lee Haeri
Lee Haeri's letter reads:

Hello Davichi Chord (Davichi's official fan club), how have you been?

There is something I want to tell you first, so here I am, feeling all nervous.

It feels like a dream, but I'm going to tell you.

I still can't believe it, but, I'm getting married.

He is a good person who makes me laugh, and he has a lot to learn from.

More than anything, he is a person who respects and cares about me more than anyone else.

I'm going to cherish him and spend my forever with him.

There will be no change in that I will continue to sing as Davichi's Lee Haeri, and will continue to laugh with Minkyung.

Thank you for your unconditional love and support, Davichi Chord. Thank you.

I will wait for the day we can meet at the concert venue, and we will repay you with a good album.
Davichi Lee Haeri
Davichi's management agency WAKEONE also shared more about Lee Haeri's marriage.

The agency stated, "Davichi's Lee Haeri will be getting married in July. The wedding will be held small with family, relatives, and close friends."

As her fiancé is a non-celebrity, the agency also asked for everyone's understanding for not being able to disclose too many details about their marriage.

(Credit= 'dlgofl85' Instagram, WAKEONE)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.