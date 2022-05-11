[SBS Star] Davichi Lee Haeri Announces Marriage

On May 11, Lee Haeri took to her personal Instagram and shared a handwritten letter to fans.
Hello Davichi Chord (Davichi's official fan club), how have you been?
There is something I want to tell you first, so here I am, feeling all nervous.
It feels like a dream, but I'm going to tell you.
I still can't believe it, but, I'm getting married.
He is a good person who makes me laugh, and he has a lot to learn from.
More than anything, he is a person who respects and cares about me more than anyone else.
I'm going to cherish him and spend my forever with him.
There will be no change in that I will continue to sing as Davichi's Lee Haeri, and will continue to laugh with Minkyung.
Thank you for your unconditional love and support, Davichi Chord. Thank you.
I will wait for the day we can meet at the concert venue, and we will repay you with a good album.
The agency stated, "Davichi's Lee Haeri will be getting married in July. The wedding will be held small with family, relatives, and close friends."
As her fiancé is a non-celebrity, the agency also asked for everyone's understanding for not being able to disclose too many details about their marriage.
(Credit= 'dlgofl85' Instagram, WAKEONE)
(SBS Star)