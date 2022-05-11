[SBS Star] Davichi Lee Haeri Announces Marriage

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Lee Haeri of K-pop duo Davichi announced that she will be getting married in July.On May 11, Lee Haeri took to her personal Instagram and shared a handwritten letter to fans.Lee Haeri's letter reads:Hello Davichi Chord (Davichi's official fan club), how have you been?There is something I want to tell you first, so here I am, feeling all nervous.It feels like a dream, but I'm going to tell you.I still can't believe it, but, I'm getting married.He is a good person who makes me laugh, and he has a lot to learn from.More than anything, he is a person who respects and cares about me more than anyone else.I'm going to cherish him and spend my forever with him.There will be no change in that I will continue to sing as Davichi's Lee Haeri, and will continue to laugh with Minkyung.Thank you for your unconditional love and support, Davichi Chord. Thank you.I will wait for the day we can meet at the concert venue, and we will repay you with a good album.Davichi's management agency WAKEONE also shared more about Lee Haeri's marriage.The agency stated, "Davichi's Lee Haeri will be getting married in July. The wedding will be held small with family, relatives, and close friends."As her fiancé is a non-celebrity, the agency also asked for everyone's understanding for not being able to disclose too many details about their marriage.(Credit= 'dlgofl85' Instagram, WAKEONE)(SBS Star)