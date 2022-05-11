뉴스
[SBS Star] "So Tall!" K-pop Fans Say the Average Height of Girl Groups These Days Is Surprising
Lee Narin

Published 2022.05.11
K-pop fans recently discovered one common fact between the so-called 'fourth generation' K-pop girl groups. 

Not only were they all born in the '00s, they were considerably taller than most other K-pop girl groups that made debut before them. 

It turned out their average height comes to 164cm, at least. 

Considering the current average height of Korean women in their 20s is 161.5cm, this is a quite high figure. 

Here are some of the tall 'fourth generation' girl groups that fans bring up often. 

1. IVE 

IVE made debut in December 2021. 

Their average height is 169cm, with the member WONYOUNG being the tallest―173cm. 
K-pop Girl Group
2. STAYC

Debuted in November 2020, YOON is the tallest out of STAYC.  

Their average height makes up to be 165cm. 
K-pop Girl Group
3. ITZY 

ITZY entered the K-pop industry in February 2019. 

Out of the four members, YUNA is the tallest, being 170cm; their average height is 166cm. 
K-pop Girl Group
4. Weeekly

Debuted in June 2020, Weeekly is known for having lots of tall members in the group.  

The tallest member is 173cm MONDAY, and their average height is as tall as 168cm. 
K-pop Girl Group
5. aespa 

aespa debuted in November 2020, and KARINA is the tallest at 168cm. 

The average height of aespa is 164cm. 
K-pop Girl Group
(Credit= 'IVEstarship' 'stayc_highup' '_Weeekly' 'itzy.all.in.us' Instagram, 'OfficialItzy' Facebook, 'sbsmtvtheshow' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
