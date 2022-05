이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Big Planet Made firmly denied reports about K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE's former member SOOJIN signing with the agency.On May 11, it was reported that SOOJIN has recently chosen Big Planet Made as her new agency.Shortly after the report, however, Big Planet Made clarified that the report is not true.The agency stated, "We've never even met SOOJIN. The news about her signing an exclusive contract with our company is groundless."Big Planet Made is home to many K-pop artists including SOYOU, VIVIZ, Ha Sung Woon, Lee Mujin, and more.In August 2021, CUBE Entertainment announced SOOJIN's departure from (G)I-DLE, after school bullying accusations against SOOJIN swept various online communities.Then in March 2022, SOOJIN's exclusive contract with CUBE Entertainment was also terminated.(Credit= CUBE Entertainment, Big Planet Made, Online Community)(SBS Star)