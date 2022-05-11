뉴스
[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Did Not Want On-air Romance with Kim Jong-kook Because of Gary?
Lee Narin

Published 2022.05.11 11:16
Actress Song Ji-hyo shared that she did not want on-air romance with singer Kim Jong-kook because of hip-hop artist Gary at first. 

On May 10 episode of MBC's television show 'That Oppa from the Tteokbokki Place' (literal translation), Song Ji-hyo made a guest appearance. 

During the talk, the hosts mentioned her current on-air romance with Kim Jong-kook. 

Song Ji-hyo said, "I actually really didn't want on-air romance with Jong-kook in the beginning. I even told Jong-kook, 'Let's not do anything like that.'" 

She continued, "It was because I already had on-air romance with Gary in my early days on 'Running Man' until he left. After he left, it was suddenly me and Jong-kook, you know." 

She went on, "I didn't like that. There was one of me, but I was with Gary, then Jong-kook. I couldn't accept that myself. That's why I didn't want to be involved with Jong-kook that way." 
Song Ji-hyo
But then at one point, Song Ji-hyo took one of the jokes that gave rise to her and Kim Jong-kook's on-air romance on 'Running Man', and that changed everything, she explained.  

Song Ji-hyo stated, "It was just on one random day that I decided to take their joke. I loved seeing their response after I took the joke. They loved it, and I also had much fun at that time." 

She resumed, "Then, I started to think to myself, 'Maybe this is all okay?' Nowadays, I'm pretty much asking the members for more myself. I enjoy having on-air romance with Jong-kook now. It's fun." 
Song Ji-hyo
Then, Ji Suk-jin commented, "It's one of my biggest hopes for you two to begin dating in real life. Have you ever been fluttered by Jong-kook? Be honest with me." 

Song Ji-hyo laughed and answered, "No, not even once. Jong-kook is exactly the opposite kind of type of guy that I'm attracted to. I like 'Winnie the Pooh'-like guys." 

The actress went on, "I do like to date guys after naturally getting to know them though. I've never gone to those 'blind dates' although I had been asked plenty of times. My mom used to try setting me up on a blind date for marriage, and I used to run away from home whenever she said that." 

She added, "I don't want to date a guy simply for marriage. I want to date someone, then get married if I get the feeling that he is the right person for me." 
Song Ji-hyo
(Credit= MBC That Oppa from the Tteokbokki Place, SBS Running Man)

(SBS Star) 
