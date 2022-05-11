[SBS Star] Actress Ha Yeon Soo Rumored to Have Retired from the Industry

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actress Ha Yeon Soo's former management agency has commented on rumors that the actress has retired from the entertainment industry.Recently, fans noticed that Ha Yeon Soo's official profile had been erased from major portal sites.Since she had not been active for quite an amount of time, fans speculated that Ha Yeon Soo had retired from the entertainment industry.In regard to the rumors, Ha Yeon Soo's former agency ANDMARQ shared comments.The agency stated, "Our exclusive contract with Ha Yeon Soo came to an end earlier this year. To our knowledge, she is currently studying abroad for art in Japan."Regarding the erasure of her official profile, the agency shared, "Her profile was not erased by the company. The details are hard for us to confirm."Ha Yeon Soo made her actress debut through the 2013 film 'Very Ordinary Couple', and rose to stardom with her appearance in dramas including 'Monstar', 'Drinking Solo', 'Rich Man, Poor Woman', etc.She has been making updates on her personal Instagram with photos of herself taken in Japan, with captions written in Japanese.(Credit= 'hayeonsoo_' Instagram, ANDMARQ)(SBS Star)