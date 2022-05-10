뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook Shares the Struggles He Had in His Childhood Raised in a Single Parent Home
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook Shares the Struggles He Had in His Childhood Raised in a Single Parent Home

[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook Shares the Struggles He Had in His Childhood Raised in a Single Parent Home

Lee Narin

Published 2022.05.10 18:16 View Count
[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook Shares the Struggles He Had in His Childhood Raised in a Single Parent Home
Actor Ji Chang Wook talked about the struggles he had when he was young, being raised in a single parent home. 

Following the release of Ji Chang Wook's new Netflix's series 'The Sound of Magic' on May 6, Ji Chang Wook sat down for an interview with the press. 
Ji Chang Wook
During the interview, Ji Chang Wook was asked how he acted his character 'Li-eul' who feels great pressure due to his worries and struggles. 

The actor answered, "I think it was sympathy. I've also financially struggled in the past, and worried about grades and studying." 

He continued, "There were many times in my life when I felt that stressed out, so I could really relate myself to 'Li-eul'."
Ji Chang Wook
Then, Ji Chang Wook told how tough his childhood was. 

Ji Chang Wook said, "In a way, I spent a normal kind of childhood, but it was definitely a tough one in a way as well." 

He resumed, "My mom was a single mother, because my dad passed away when I was little. I think I felt a strong sense of loss around that time. Enduring that wasn't easy. So, I realized how difficult life was at an early age. I matured faster."

He went on, "I believe I was somewhat depressed when I was young. But I was able to overcome that with my mom's love." 
Ji Chang Wook
Ji Chang Wook made debut with an independent movie 'Sleeping Beauty' in 2008. 

He began to gain the public's attention with his first leading role as 'Dong-hae' in KBS' drama 'Smile Again' in 2010. 

His hit projects include, 'Bachelor's Vegetable Store' (2011), 'Healer' (2015), 'Melting Me Softly' (2019), 'Backstreet Rookie' (2020) and more. 

(Credit= 'jichangwook' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.