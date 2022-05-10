[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook Shares the Struggles He Had in His Childhood Raised in a Single Parent Home

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Ji Chang Wook talked about the struggles he had when he was young, being raised in a single parent home.Following the release of Ji Chang Wook's new Netflix's series 'The Sound of Magic' on May 6, Ji Chang Wook sat down for an interview with the press.During the interview, Ji Chang Wook was asked how he acted his character 'Li-eul' who feels great pressure due to his worries and struggles.The actor answered, "I think it was sympathy. I've also financially struggled in the past, and worried about grades and studying."He continued, "There were many times in my life when I felt that stressed out, so I could really relate myself to 'Li-eul'."Then, Ji Chang Wook told how tough his childhood was.Ji Chang Wook said, "In a way, I spent a normal kind of childhood, but it was definitely a tough one in a way as well."He resumed, "My mom was a single mother, because my dad passed away when I was little. I think I felt a strong sense of loss around that time. Enduring that wasn't easy. So, I realized how difficult life was at an early age. I matured faster."He went on, "I believe I was somewhat depressed when I was young. But I was able to overcome that with my mom's love."Ji Chang Wook made debut with an independent movie 'Sleeping Beauty' in 2008.He began to gain the public's attention with his first leading role as 'Dong-hae' in KBS' drama 'Smile Again' in 2010.His hit projects include, 'Bachelor's Vegetable Store' (2011), 'Healer' (2015), 'Melting Me Softly' (2019), 'Backstreet Rookie' (2020) and more.(Credit= 'jichangwook' Instagram)(SBS Star)