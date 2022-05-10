뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "We'll Take Legal Actions" Kwon Ah-reum's Agency Denies Dating Rumors with NCT DOYOUNG
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "We'll Take Legal Actions" Kwon Ah-reum's Agency Denies Dating Rumors with NCT DOYOUNG

[SBS Star] "We'll Take Legal Actions" Kwon Ah-reum's Agency Denies Dating Rumors with NCT DOYOUNG

Lee Narin

Published 2022.05.10 16:06 View Count
[SBS Star] "Well Take Legal Actions" Kwon Ah-reums Agency Denies Dating Rumors with NCT DOYOUNG
Rookie actress Kwon Ah-reum's agency strongly denied that the actress is dating DOYOUNG of K-pop boy group NCT. 

Recently, many started speculating that Kwon Ah-reum and DOYOUNG were dating each other. 

It was first suspected after Kwon Ah-reum uploaded a photo of the cast of their upcoming drama 'Dear X, Who Doesn't Love Me' (literal translation) some weeks ago. 

In this photo, DOYOUNG was spotted staring at Kwon Ah-reum making a cute pose for the photo. 

At first though, lots of people thought it was simply something that could happen. 
Kwon Ah-reum
But earlier this week, Kwon Ah-reum posted a photo of herself with the caption, 'Ddoying'.

Not only is 'Ddoying' an unexisting word and unpopular word to use, but it was also DOYOUNG's nickname that he had been using for years. 

On top of that, Kwon Ah-reum used lime-colored hearts in the comment section; 'lime' is NCT's official color. 

After seeing this, they began questioning the relationship of the two, and rumors spread that they were together. 
Kwon Ah-reum
Kwon Ah-reum
Then on May 9, Kwon Ah-reum's management agency officially denied the rumors. 

The agency stated, "We would like to state that the information related to Kwon Ah-reum, which has recently spread through online communities, is clearly false." 

They went onto say, "In this regard, we have decided that it is difficult to condone any acts that insult the character of our actress, such as spreading false facts, defamation, malicious rumors and personal attacks. We plan to take all possible legal actions." 

The agency also said, "Currently, we are collecting data through continuous monitoring. There will not be any leniency for malicious rumor writers, commenters, and the acts of rumor re-distribution and reproduction. We will take strong measures." 
Kwon Ah-reum
(Credit= 'areummon' 'do0_nct' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.