뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] IU Reveals That She Cried After Receiving Praise from Song Kang-ho
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] IU Reveals That She Cried After Receiving Praise from Song Kang-ho

[SBS Star] IU Reveals That She Cried After Receiving Praise from Song Kang-ho

SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.05.10 15:43 View Count
Broker
Singer/actress IU shared that she burst into tears after her 'Broker' co-star actor Song Kang-ho praised her for her acting.

On May 10, the press conference for Palme d'Or-winning film director Kore-eda Hirokazu's new movie 'Broker' was held at CGV Yongsan, Seoul. 

During the event, the cast members of 'Broker' exchanged friendly remarks about the chemistry they shared during filming.
Broker
Broker
In particular, Song Kang-ho praised IU (Lee Ji-eun), saying, "There was one scene for Lee Ji-eun, where she had a conversation with the two detectives. I was amazed as she not only had meticulous acting technique, but also conveyed the exact emotions of the character."

He explained, "It was a scene that required her to express many different and complex emotions―and her acting was just perfect. I had to bring her aside to give her praise. It was that great."
Broker
The veteran actor laughingly explained that it is not something that he does often; as actor Gang Dong Won never received such praise from him.

To this, IU commented, "That very moment will leave a strong impression on the rest of my life. When we wrapped up the scene, Song Kang-ho was waiting for me, although he was to leave the set earlier than me."

She continued, "I quickly ran to him, and he told me, 'I monitored your scene, and it was very well done.' To me, the memory of him telling me that was so touching, like a scene from a movie. Not only did it bring me to tears, but I had to call my parents to boast about it."
Broker
Broker
Meanwhile, 'Broker' is set to be unveiled through a world premiere at this year's 'Festival de Cannes' later this month.

(Credit= CJ ENM, Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.