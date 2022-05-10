[SBS Star] RAIN Says He Can Buy a House with the Money He Spent on Producing Ciipher

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Singer RAIN shared that he can even buy a house with the money that he spent on producing K-pop boy group Ciipher.On May 9 episode of tvN's television show 'Take Good Care of My Week' (literal translation), RAIN and Ciipher's member TAN made a guest appearance.RAIN said, "I came with TAN today, because I thought you guys might need a hand with cooking."So, the hosts asked TAN what he can cook, which he answered, "Well, I recently learned how to fry an egg."Sung Dong-il thought for a little while, then responded, "Hey, RAIN. How much did you invest on him and the group?"RAIN laughed and playfully answered, "I probably could've bought a house with that money. Sometimes, I wonder why I debuted these guys as well."He continued, "But no, I'm sure that TAN will become big one day though. I can just totally see it coming. He'll gain fame in like two years. I guarantee that."He went on, "In like two to three years, everyone will be like, 'That's TAN from that show years ago?!' This day will arrive for sure."Ciipher is the first K-pop group that was produced by RAIN under his own management agency RAIN COMPANY.The group made debut with a catchy title track 'I like you' in March 2021.They are scheduled to release their third mini album 'THE CODE' with a title track 'Fame' on May 11.(Credit= tvN Take Good Care of My Week, 'Ciipher.RAIN' 'raincompanyrain' Facebook)(SBS Star)