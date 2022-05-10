뉴스
[SBS Star] "From Your Biggest Fans" Ji Sung Receives the Sweetest Snack Trucks from Lee Bo Young·Children
Lee Narin

Published 2022.05.10 11:30
Actor Ji Sung received the sweetest snack trucks from his wife actress Lee Bo Young and his children―Ji-yu and Woo-sung. 

On May 7, Ji Sung updated his Instagram with photos that were taken on the set of his upcoming drama 'Adamas'. 

The photos showed snack trucks that was sent from Lee Bo Young, Ji-yu and Woo-sung to his drama set. 
There were photos of Lee Bo Young on the snack trucks along with a message, "Dear all the actors, actresses and staff of 'Adamas', we hope you will be able to keep up the good work until the end!" 

The message continued, "Enjoy the food and drinks, and be happy! We hope the drama will gain a lot of attention once it's out!" 

Next to a photo of the two children, it said, "We're your biggest fans! Sending our support to our awesome dad! We support 'Team Adamas'. From Kwak family." 
Then, Ji Sung also uploaded a photo of a drawing of his daughter Ji-yu that was sent to him in the form of a sticker. 

He wrote in the caption, "A sticker of Ji-yu's drawing." with a heart, smiley face and rainbow emoji, seeming like he was touched by it. 

In the drawing, there was Ji-yu holding hands beside her little brother Woo-sung under the rainbow. 
After being together for about six years, Ji Sung and Lee Bo Young got married in 2013. 

Then in 2015, Ji-yu was born, and the couple welcomed Woo-sung to the world in 2019. 

(Credit= 'justin_jisung' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
