[SBS Star] "From Your Biggest Fans" Ji Sung Receives the Sweetest Snack Trucks from Lee Bo Young·Children

On May 7, Ji Sung updated his Instagram with photos that were taken on the set of his upcoming drama 'Adamas'.
The photos showed snack trucks that was sent from Lee Bo Young, Ji-yu and Woo-sung to his drama set.
The message continued, "Enjoy the food and drinks, and be happy! We hope the drama will gain a lot of attention once it's out!"
Next to a photo of the two children, it said, "We're your biggest fans! Sending our support to our awesome dad! We support 'Team Adamas'. From Kwak family."
He wrote in the caption, "A sticker of Ji-yu's drawing." with a heart, smiley face and rainbow emoji, seeming like he was touched by it.
In the drawing, there was Ji-yu holding hands beside her little brother Woo-sung under the rainbow.
Then in 2015, Ji-yu was born, and the couple welcomed Woo-sung to the world in 2019.
(Credit= 'justin_jisung' Instagram)
(SBS Star)