뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] LE SSERAFIM Kim Chae Won Shares Why She Moved from Woollim to HYBE
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] LE SSERAFIM Kim Chae Won Shares Why She Moved from Woollim to HYBE

[SBS Star] LE SSERAFIM Kim Chae Won Shares Why She Moved from Woollim to HYBE

SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.05.10 11:14 View Count
Kim Chae Won
Kim Chae Won of K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM revealed the reason why she decided to change her agency from Woollim Entertainment to HYBE Labels.

On May 9, Weverse Magazine released Kim Chae Won's new photos and interview.

During the interview, Kim Chae Won shared that she wanted to be in a group because she didn't think she showed herself fully during the two and a half years of IZ*ONE promotions.
Kim Chae Won
Kim Chae Won said, "I wrapped up my time with IZ*ONE last year, but then I became worried and uncertain about what I should do after. Two and a half years isn't very long to be in a group. I wanted to be in a group again because I still had a lot of things I wanted to achieve as part of a group, and because I really regretted all the things I never got a chance to show off."

She continued, "That's when SOURCE MUSIC told me they were making a new group and made me an offer. The people at my previous agency supported me and respected my decision. That's how I ended up making a fresh start somewhere new."
LE SSERAFIM
The LE SSERAFIM leader also shared that even though she had to start all over again as a trainee, she definitely felt it was all worth it.

She shared, "It's not easy to change labels, become a trainee again, and start everything all over again. But I thought I would have regretted it if I didn't do it. I wanted to challenge myself, rather than taking a safe way and keep myself from the things I really want to do. I decided to follow my heart."
LE SSERAFIM
(Credit= SOURCE MUSIC/HYBE, SWING Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.