[SBS Star] LE SSERAFIM Kim Chae Won Shares Why She Moved from Woollim to HYBE

On May 9, Weverse Magazine released Kim Chae Won's new photos and interview.
During the interview, Kim Chae Won shared that she wanted to be in a group because she didn't think she showed herself fully during the two and a half years of IZ*ONE promotions.
She continued, "That's when SOURCE MUSIC told me they were making a new group and made me an offer. The people at my previous agency supported me and respected my decision. That's how I ended up making a fresh start somewhere new."
She shared, "It's not easy to change labels, become a trainee again, and start everything all over again. But I thought I would have regretted it if I didn't do it. I wanted to challenge myself, rather than taking a safe way and keep myself from the things I really want to do. I decided to follow my heart."
(SBS Star)