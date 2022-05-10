[SBS Star] LE SSERAFIM Kim Chae Won Shares Why She Moved from Woollim to HYBE

이미지 확대하기

Kim Chae Won of K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM revealed the reason why she decided to change her agency from Woollim Entertainment to HYBE Labels.On May 9, Weverse Magazine released Kim Chae Won's new photos and interview.During the interview, Kim Chae Won shared that she wanted to be in a group because she didn't think she showed herself fully during the two and a half years of IZ*ONE promotions.Kim Chae Won said, "I wrapped up my time with IZ*ONE last year, but then I became worried and uncertain about what I should do after. Two and a half years isn't very long to be in a group. I wanted to be in a group again because I still had a lot of things I wanted to achieve as part of a group, and because I really regretted all the things I never got a chance to show off."She continued, "That's when SOURCE MUSIC told me they were making a new group and made me an offer. The people at my previous agency supported me and respected my decision. That's how I ended up making a fresh start somewhere new."The LE SSERAFIM leader also shared that even though she had to start all over again as a trainee, she definitely felt it was all worth it.She shared, "It's not easy to change labels, become a trainee again, and start everything all over again. But I thought I would have regretted it if I didn't do it. I wanted to challenge myself, rather than taking a safe way and keep myself from the things I really want to do. I decided to follow my heart."(Credit= SOURCE MUSIC/HYBE, SWING Entertainment)(SBS Star)