[SBS Star] WINNER YOON Says MINO & JINU Once Almost Had a Fist Fight on a World Tour

The members of K-pop boy group WINNER shared that they got into a massive fight in the past.On May 7 episode of JTBC's television show 'Knowing Brothers', the members of WINNER made a guest appearance.During the talk, YOON talked about the time when MINO and JINU almost ended up punching each other during a fight.YOON stated, "This was when we were on a world tour. MINO and JINU had a huge fight with one another. MINO's hand even bled."He explained what happened on that day, "At the end of the day after we wrap up our concert abroad, we would always gather at MINO's hotel room and have some drinks together. It was like 'our thing' at that time, and that was what we were doing on that day too."He continued, "But as we drank too much back then, our agency actually told us not to drink anymore. But we didn't know that, because they only told MINO that, and it was before he shared the news with us."While they were having a fun time drinking, MINO suddenly happened to break the news to them and JINU got furious as he heard it, YOON added.MINO said, "I couldn't understand why he got so angry at me. I only told them about it, since my agency told me to. So, I raised my voice. A little while later, I punched the wall."He resumed, "I just couldn't hit his face, because his face is like 'national treasure'. He's older than me as well, so I just couldn't."JINU commented, "We don't fight like that anymore though. I almost punched him at that time as well. Like MINO, I punched the wall instead of punching him."Then, MINO shared how the other two members of WINNER―YOON and HOONY stopped their fight getting any bigger.MINO told the story, "It was uniquely stopped. YOON burst into tears. He began to cry like a baby.", then laughed.(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers)(SBS Star)