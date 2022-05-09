뉴스
[SBS Star] JIHO Parts Ways With OH MY GIRL; Agency Confirms
Published 2022.05.09
JIHO
JIHO of K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL is parting ways with her management agency as well as the group.

On May 9, it was reported that JIHO and WM Entertainment have recently decided to part ways with each other.

The rest of OH MY GIRL members reportedly renewed their exclusive contract with the company.
OH MY GIRL
JIHO has decided not to renew her contract as she wishes to broaden her spectrum as an artist.

Shortly after the reports, WM Entertainment released an official statement announcing that JIHO will leave OH MY GIRL.

The agency stated, "We express our thanks to JIHO, who spent the 7-year journey with our company, and we wish the best of luck on her future endeavors. OH MY GIRL will continue to promote as a 6-member group."
JIHO
(Credit= WM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
