[SBS Star] BTS to Sit Out 'Billboard Music Awards' Despite Multiple Nominations
Published 2022.05.09 13:55
BTS (Getty)
K-pop boy group BTS will not be attending this year's 'Billboard Music Awards'.

According to reports on May 9, BTS will sit out from the upcoming '2022 Billboard Music Awards' which is set to take place on May 15 (local time) in Las Vegas, Nevada.
BTS (Getty)
This year, BTS has been nominated in seven different categories including: Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Billboard Global Artist, Top Selling Song (nominated twice with 'Butter' and 'Permission to Dance'), Top Billboard Global Song, and Top Rock Song.

The seven nominations mark the highest number of nominations in Billboard Music Awards history.
BTS
In spite of the nominations, BTS has decided not to attend the actual awards ceremony in order to focus on the preparation of the group's upcoming album.

If the group wins any of its nominations, the members will reportedly give their acceptance speech in a video.
BTS Proof
Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to make the group's long-awaited return with an anthology album 'Proof' on June 10.

(Credit= BIGHIT MUSIC, GettyImagesKorea)

(SBS Star)
