[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yoona·Seohyun Become So Excited Upon Seeing Chung Kyung-ho at an Awards Ceremony
Lee Narin

Published 2022.05.09
Yoona and Seohyun of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation cutely responded after meeting their fellow group member Sooyoung's longtime boyfriend actor Chung Kyung-ho at 'Baeksang Arts Awards'. 

On May 6, an annual awards ceremony 'Baeksang Arts Awards' took place at KINTEX, Ilsan, Gyeonggi-do. 

A huge number of actors and actresses graced the event with their presence, and Yoona, Seohyun and Chung Kyung-ho were among them. 

Before the event began, Yoona and Seohyun spent time with each other, going around the venue. 
Yoona and Seohyun
Yoona and Seohyun
While doing so, they happened to bump into Chung Kyung-ho, who was just passing by. 

As soon as they met him, all three of them smiled ear to ear and excitedly bumped their hands together. 

Seohyun even jumped about in excitement, looking as if she had seen her close cousin. 

Chung Kyung-ho spoke to them for a little time, then left to get ready for the event. 

As he left, Yoona and Seohyun pulled a face like they were sad that he had to go so early. 
 

Currently, Sooyoung is the only member of Girls' Generation in a publicly-known relationship. 

It has been about 10 years since Chung Kyung-ho and Sooyoung have been in a relationship. 

They started dating each other in 2012, and they made their relationship public in January 2014.

It seemed like Chung Kyung-ho established a close rapport with the members of Girls' Generation for those 10 years, and this is melting the hearts of many fans. 

(Credit= 'Ming On Film' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
