뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] UKISS HOON Says He Is Marrying Former Girl's Day Hwang Ji-sun in the End of This Month
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] UKISS HOON Says He Is Marrying Former Girl's Day Hwang Ji-sun in the End of This Month

[SBS Star] UKISS HOON Says He Is Marrying Former Girl's Day Hwang Ji-sun in the End of This Month

Lee Narin

Published 2022.05.09 11:39 View Count
[SBS Star] UKISS HOON Says He Is Marrying Former Girls Day Hwang Ji-sun in the End of This Month
HOON of K-pop boy group UKISS announced that he is marrying former girl group Girl's Day's member Hwang Ji-sun. 

On May 6, HOON took to his Instagram to share big news to fans through a handwritten letter. 

HOON said, "I'm nervous to break this news to you, but I thought it would be best for me to deliver it myself, even though that may mean I would be hurting some of your feelings. I thought it was a must that I personally let you know this important decision that I made in life, as I've received so much love from you." 

He continued, "This might surprise you, since I'm breaking it to you all of a sudden, but I've taken up my courage as I believe you will bless and support me." 
UKISS HOON
Then, HOON revealed that he currently has a girlfriend whose name is Hwang Ji-sun. 

HOON stated, "You may have heard about her, because she's been active in the industry for a long time, doing various things. She respects my work, greatly looks after my family and takes you more important than any other group of people in the world. I've decided that I wanted to marry my girlfriend, and we're actually getting married on May 29." 

He resumed, "Despite the fact that I'm about to begin a new chapter in life, I'll promise not to stop my career as UKISS' HOON. I'll keep going forward with the love and support that I've received from you until now." 

He went on, "I also would like to take this time to thank the members of UKISS and the staff at my management agency for being supportive of my decision. Thank you for reading such a long letter. Thank you, my fans." 
UKISS HOON
Later on the same day, HOON's management agency revealed that Hwang Ji-sun is a former member of Girl's Day. 

Hwang Ji-sun left Girl's Day in 2010, then she re-debuted as a member of 4-member girl group ShaFLA in 2018. 

HOON and Hwang Ji-sun said to have met while they were shooting a project together in the past; they dated for years before they recently chose to marry one another.
UKISS HOON
(Credit= 'yhm1991' 'jiss2_89s2' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.