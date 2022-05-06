[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hwang Kwang Hee Hilariously Introduces Himself to a Non-Korean Person on the Street

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist Hwang Kwang Hee hilariously introduced himself to a non-Korean person on the street who did not know who he was.On May 5, a new episode of Hwang Kwang Hee's YouTube show 'Nego King' was uploaded on YouTube.On this day, Hwang Kwang Hee was seen going around Sinchon, Seoul to ask passersby for their opinion on a particular cosmetics brand that he was planning on going later that day.While walking around, he happened to spot a non-Korean girl heading somewhere.Hwang Kwang Hee mumbled, "I should interview someone who's not Korean as well...", then quickly ran towards her.When he asked her if she could speak Korean, she told him, "A little." in Korean.Then, he asked her, "Do you know me?", as if he wanted to find out how recognized he was from non-Koreans.As she shook her head, Hwang Kwang Hee asked, "Really? Not at all? Not even a little bit? I'm a singer."Unfortunately, she misheard him; she replied, "Single?"Hwang Kwang Hee laughed and commented, "I must look like I'm single. Do you know 2PM?"She immediately said that she knew K-pop boy group 2PM, and Hwang Kwang Hee responded to this in excitement.He told her, "It's me!", then started singing and dancing to 2PM's 'My House' with great energy, which made her burst out laughing.The instant that they were speaking to one another, cars drove by, and the girls in the cars waved to Hwang Kwang Hee.It seemed like Hwang Kwang Hee thought this was the good chance that he could prove his fame to the non-Korean girl.He shouted to the girls, "Who am I?!", and they loudly answered him, "Kwang Hee!"Hwang Kwang Hee smiled ear to ear and commented, "Yes! You see?! That's me!", and looked at her.(Credit= '달라스튜디오' YouTube)(SBS Star)