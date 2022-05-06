뉴스
[SBS Star] PSY Reveals the Story Behind His Photo with BTS V
Published 2022.05.06 17:10 View Count
PSY Reveals the Story Behind His Photo with BTS V
Singer PSY shared the story behind his photo taken with V of K-pop boy group BTS.

Recently, PSY sat down for his interview with Billboard.
PSY Reveals the Story Behind His Photo with BTS V
During the interview, PSY talked about the past photo that he took with V, which went viral among fans back in September 2020.

At the time, no details were given regarding the two superstars' encounter; raising fans' curiosity on how they got to know each other or their potential collaboration in the near future.
PSY Reveals the Story Behind His Photo with BTS V
PSY first shared, "When they first experienced things, SUGA was saying he and his members were talking to each other like, 'Hey, should we call PSY (about) how to handle this kind of thing, mentally?' They were so not sure what they should do." 

He then explained that V came to his office to discuss a variety of topics, as BTS members were struggling with their sudden global popularity.

PSY said, "One time V was with someone who was a good friend of mine and passed the phone so we talked. He said, 'I really wanted to ask you a lot of things,' so I was like, 'Hey, come to my office sometime, let's talk.'"

He continued, "We talked a lot about things like when they do something good and aren't satisfied with something; they (BTS members) barely have anyone to ask about that."
PSY Reveals the Story Behind His Photo with BTS V
It seems like V felt PSY was the right person to ask for advice, as he experienced immense and sudden global fame prior to BTS with his mega-hit song 'Gangnam Style'.

(Credit= '42psy42' Instagram, P NATION)

(SBS Star)
