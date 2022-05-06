[SBS Star] PSY Reveals the Story Behind His Photo with BTS V

Recently, PSY sat down for his interview with Billboard.
At the time, no details were given regarding the two superstars' encounter; raising fans' curiosity on how they got to know each other or their potential collaboration in the near future.
He then explained that V came to his office to discuss a variety of topics, as BTS members were struggling with their sudden global popularity.
PSY said, "One time V was with someone who was a good friend of mine and passed the phone so we talked. He said, 'I really wanted to ask you a lot of things,' so I was like, 'Hey, come to my office sometime, let's talk.'"
He continued, "We talked a lot about things like when they do something good and aren't satisfied with something; they (BTS members) barely have anyone to ask about that."
