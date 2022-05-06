[SBS Star] A Fashion Director's Daughter Sheds Tears After Meeting BLACKPINK JISOO in Person

이미지 확대하기

JISOO of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK had the sweetest encounter with a fashion director's young daughter at a fashion event.On April 30, 'Dior Fall 2022' fashion show was held at Ewha Womans University, Seoul, South Korea.Amongst many celebrities attended the event on this day, the brand's global ambassador JISOO was spotted at the front row.The brand's leather goods director, Marida Sperandeo, has also attended the event with her daughter.After the show's finale, Sperandeo and her daughter―adorably dressed up in black and pink as a BLACKPINK fan―approached JISOO.With a big smile on her face, JISOO welcomed the young fan and posed for photos together.Immediately after meeting the BLACKPINK member in person, the young fan burst into tears of joy.Upon seeing photos of the two young ladies' cutest interaction, fans commented, "Aww, that is so sweet and pure.", "She literally dressed up as BLACKPINK. So adorable.", "Trust me, I'll totally be the same if I get a chance to meet JISOO.", and more.(Credit= Online Community, GettyImagesKorea, 'sooyaaa__' Instagram)(SBS Star)