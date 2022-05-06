뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] A Fashion Director's Daughter Sheds Tears After Meeting BLACKPINK JISOO in Person
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] A Fashion Director's Daughter Sheds Tears After Meeting BLACKPINK JISOO in Person

[SBS Star] A Fashion Director's Daughter Sheds Tears After Meeting BLACKPINK JISOO in Person

SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.05.06 13:13 View Count
BLACKPINK JISOO
JISOO of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK had the sweetest encounter with a fashion director's young daughter at a fashion event.

On April 30, 'Dior Fall 2022' fashion show was held at Ewha Womans University, Seoul, South Korea.

Amongst many celebrities attended the event on this day, the brand's global ambassador JISOO was spotted at the front row.
BLACKPINK JISOO
The brand's leather goods director, Marida Sperandeo, has also attended the event with her daughter.

After the show's finale, Sperandeo and her daughter―adorably dressed up in black and pink as a BLACKPINK fan―approached JISOO.
BLACKPINK JISOO
With a big smile on her face, JISOO welcomed the young fan and posed for photos together.

Immediately after meeting the BLACKPINK member in person, the young fan burst into tears of joy.
BLACKPINK JISOO
Upon seeing photos of the two young ladies' cutest interaction, fans commented, "Aww, that is so sweet and pure.", "She literally dressed up as BLACKPINK. So adorable.", "Trust me, I'll totally be the same if I get a chance to meet JISOO.", and more.

(Credit= Online Community, GettyImagesKorea, 'sooyaaa__' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.