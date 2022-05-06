뉴스
[SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON Appears Looking Too Thin at a Fashion Show; Fans Worry
Lee Narin

Published 2022.05.06 11:10 Updated 2022.05.06 11:11 View Count
[SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON Appears Looking Too Thin at a Fashion Show; Fans Worry
G-DRAGON of K-pop boy group BIGBANG made fans worried about his health after he arrived at a fashion show looking too thin. 

On May 3, G-DRAGON left Seoul, Korea to Amsterdam, the Netherlands to attend a fashion show 'CHANEL Cruise 2022/23'. 

Then on May 6, G-DRAGON was spotted at the event.

At the fashion show, he showed off his unique style with items and clothes from the brand. 

His look seemed to tell why so many people refer to him as 'the walking CHANEL'. 
G-DRAGON
G-DRAGON
G-DRAGON posed for photos for photographers there, and they were uploaded on the Internet afterwards in no time. 

Upon seeing the photos, fans could not feel prouder of their favorite K-pop star being invited to such a big fashion event every year. 

But they immediately became concerned about his health too.  

It was because G-DRAGON came to the fashion show looking way too thin. 

He has always been a skinny person, but it looked almost as if he recently lost more weight from his already-skinny-body. 
G-DRAGON
After seeing photos of G-DRAGON at 'CHANEL Cruise 2022/23', a lot of fans expressed concern. 

They left comments such as, "He has nothing but skin and bones, it seems...", "You should eat more!", "Please stay healthy, oppa." and so on. 

(Credit= 'xxxibgdrgn' Instagram, Getty Images) 

(SBS Star) 
