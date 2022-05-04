[SBS Star] Everyone Is Talking About IVE WONYOUNG's Flawless Skin in Unedited Photos

On April 30, IVE's fan signing event took place at one event hall in Seoul.
At this fan signing event, WONYOUNG wore a stage outfit that she wore for the 'LOVE DIVE' performance during the recording of MBC's music show 'Music Core' earlier that day.
She had styled herself with wavy hair, long silver chained earrings, round silver necklace, white crop top, beige crop jacket and beige baggy pants.
Countless photos/videos of WONYOUNG were shared online following the event, but two specific photos grabbed much more attention than others.
They were close-up photos of WONYOUNG taken by one of girl group fansite masters that were taken with a professional digital camera.
She continued, "I had to share these, because her skin is just unbelievable in them. I had to make the world know about it."
In the photos, WONYOUNG looks to the side and makes a heart with her hands.
Although the photos are not edited in any ways, there was nothing seen on WONYOUNG's skin, even her pores were unseen.
Her skin also looked indescribably soft; it was simply flawless.
(Credit= 'E0D1F3' 'yul_2cup' Twitter)
(SBS Star)