뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] OH MY GIRL ARIN Lets Fan Know About Security Guard Heading to Fan to Stop Photographing
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] OH MY GIRL ARIN Lets Fan Know About Security Guard Heading to Fan to Stop Photographing

[SBS Star] OH MY GIRL ARIN Lets Fan Know About Security Guard Heading to Fan to Stop Photographing

Lee Narin

Published 2022.05.04 17:23 View Count
[SBS Star] OH MY GIRL ARIN Lets Fan Know About Security Guard Heading to Fan to Stop Photographing
ARIN of K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL let a fan know that a security guard was heading the fan's way to stop him/her from taking photos during the fan meeting. 

On April 30, OH MY GIRL held their fan meeting 'Miracle International's 7th Anniversary by Marketing Team OH MY GIRL' at Donghae Arts Center, Seoul. 

At the fan meeting, OH MY GIRL turned into the perfect office workers as they talked and played games together, making many fans relate and laugh. 

It was actually the group as well as fans' first time seeing together in person in about three years. 

They were overall very excited, but they could not stop themselves from getting emotional at times too.
OH MY GIRL
As it had been so long since they had seen each other, a lot of fans brought cameras with them to record the special moments with OH MY GIRL. 

But the problem was, taking photos and videos was not allowed during the fan meeting. 

Every fan meeting have different rules, but generally, you would get a warning by security guards at first. 

You are most likely to get kicked out of the venue if you are caught again though. 
OH MY GIRL
Towards the end of their concert, one fan managed to film ARIN looking after her fan so that the fan did not get a warning or kicked out. 

The video showed ARIN spotting a security guard heading his way to a sitting area where one of her fans was taking a photo/video of her. 

ARIN quickly apprehended what was going on, then mouthed, 'Don't take it now.' to that fan while shaking her head side-to-side. 

Then, she also made gestures telling the fan to lower and hide his/her phone/camera. 

Following that, she continued the performance, pretending as if nothing had happened, and brightly smiled to the fan when their eyes met again. 

After seeing ARIN protecting her fan, fans are non-stop talking about how they are touched by her sweet thought and move. 
 
(Credit= 'official.ohmygirl' Facebook, 'jyooooum' Twitter, WM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.