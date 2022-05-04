[SBS Star] OH MY GIRL ARIN Lets Fan Know About Security Guard Heading to Fan to Stop Photographing

이미지 확대하기

ARIN of K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL let a fan know that a security guard was heading the fan's way to stop him/her from taking photos during the fan meeting.On April 30, OH MY GIRL held their fan meeting 'Miracle International's 7th Anniversary by Marketing Team OH MY GIRL' at Donghae Arts Center, Seoul.At the fan meeting, OH MY GIRL turned into the perfect office workers as they talked and played games together, making many fans relate and laugh.It was actually the group as well as fans' first time seeing together in person in about three years.They were overall very excited, but they could not stop themselves from getting emotional at times too.As it had been so long since they had seen each other, a lot of fans brought cameras with them to record the special moments with OH MY GIRL.But the problem was, taking photos and videos was not allowed during the fan meeting.Every fan meeting have different rules, but generally, you would get a warning by security guards at first.You are most likely to get kicked out of the venue if you are caught again though.Towards the end of their concert, one fan managed to film ARIN looking after her fan so that the fan did not get a warning or kicked out.The video showed ARIN spotting a security guard heading his way to a sitting area where one of her fans was taking a photo/video of her.ARIN quickly apprehended what was going on, then mouthed, 'Don't take it now.' to that fan while shaking her head side-to-side.Then, she also made gestures telling the fan to lower and hide his/her phone/camera.Following that, she continued the performance, pretending as if nothing had happened, and brightly smiled to the fan when their eyes met again.After seeing ARIN protecting her fan, fans are non-stop talking about how they are touched by her sweet thought and move.(Credit= 'official.ohmygirl' Facebook, 'jyooooum' Twitter, WM Entertainment)(SBS Star)