[SBS Star] HYBE Says the Company "Will Be with BTS Until the End"

Published 2022.05.04 14:51
BTS
K-pop boy group BTS' management agency HYBE shared the future plans of the company and stated that they will be with BTS until the end.

On May 3, HYBE revealed the company's total sales for the first quarter of 2022 to be 285 billion won (approximately 226 million dollars), an increase of 59.8% from the same quarter of 2021.

Among them, performance-related sales amounted to 61.3 billion won (48.6 million dollars), while there was no performance profit last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
BTS
The sales were made from BTS' 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL' concerts in March; which attracted 45,000 audiences and 1.4 million live viewers.

HYBE CEO Park Jiwon explained, "Being able to be with BTS is a great blessing to HYBE. The group should not be taken for granted, so we will focus on supporting BTS so that the group can expand non-stop."

He added, "BTS' journey is only at the beginning. It's hard to foresee how far the group will go, and HYBE will be with BTS until the end."
BTS
Meanwhile, HYBE is expected to see a major increase in album sales in the second quarter of 2022―with TOMORROW X TOGETHER and SEVENTEEN's comebacks in May and BTS' on June 10.

HYBE's newest 6-member girl group LE SSERAFIM will also be contributing to the second quarter's album sales, as the group's debut mini album 'FEARLESS' recorded 380,000 pre-order sales.

(Credit= BIGHIT MUSIC)

(SBS Star)
