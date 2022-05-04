뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Once Put Anything Available on After Losing Luggage, but Pulled Them Off Amazingly
Lee Narin

Published 2022.05.04 14:23 View Count
K-pop artist Lee Hyo-ri once put anything available on after losing her luggage while on a trip abroad, but pulled them off so well. 

Recently, one fan posted screenshots from a past episode of KBS' television show 'On My Way to Meet You Now' (literal translation) on a popular online community.  

The fan explained that she shared the screenshots to tell everybody about how great Lee Hyo-ri pulled off her style back then. 
Lee Hyo-ri
In this particular episode, Lee Hyo-ri was seen visiting Europe with other hosts of the show. 

But when she arrived, her luggage was lost that she could not apply any make-up nor put new clothes on for the shooting. 

So, she had no choice but to just style herself with clothes that were available around. 

She stole(?) a cap, cardigan, t-shirt, skirt and pair of ugg boots from her stylists in the end and only wore those for the rest of the shooting. 
Lee Hyo-ri
Although she did not own them, she pulled them off like she owned them from the beginning. 

She looked so fashionable that it seemed like there was 'I'm a huge K-pop star' written all over her. 

Also, she still looked stylish from head to toe, despite the show being filmed 17 years ago. 
Lee Hyo-ri
Under these screenshots, the uploader stated that Lee Hyo-ri was "just born to be a celebrity", and a lot of people left comments agreeing with her.

(Credit= KBS On My Way to Meet You Now) 

(SBS Star) 
