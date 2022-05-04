[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Once Put Anything Available on After Losing Luggage, but Pulled Them Off Amazingly

Recently, one fan posted screenshots from a past episode of KBS' television show 'On My Way to Meet You Now' (literal translation) on a popular online community.
The fan explained that she shared the screenshots to tell everybody about how great Lee Hyo-ri pulled off her style back then.
But when she arrived, her luggage was lost that she could not apply any make-up nor put new clothes on for the shooting.
So, she had no choice but to just style herself with clothes that were available around.
She stole(?) a cap, cardigan, t-shirt, skirt and pair of ugg boots from her stylists in the end and only wore those for the rest of the shooting.
She looked so fashionable that it seemed like there was 'I'm a huge K-pop star' written all over her.
Also, she still looked stylish from head to toe, despite the show being filmed 17 years ago.
(Credit= KBS On My Way to Meet You Now)
(SBS Star)