뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Not Even English?!" Jessi Reveals that She Used to Give Private Math Lessons to Young Children
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "Not Even English?!" Jessi Reveals that She Used to Give Private Math Lessons to Young Children

[SBS Star] "Not Even English?!" Jessi Reveals that She Used to Give Private Math Lessons to Young Children

Lee Narin

Published 2022.05.04 11:37 View Count
[SBS Star] "Not Even English?!" Jessi Reveals that She Used to Give Private Math Lessons to Young Children
Korean-American hip-hop artist Jessi revealed that she used to teach math to young children back in the day. 

Last month, a video of Jessi's interview was uploaded on one popular YouTube channel. 

It was a channel where Jessi had her own interview show 'Showterview'; in this episode though, Jessi was being interviewed for the first time on it. 
Jessi
During the interview, Jessi was asked some questions that were asked by fans in advance. 

One of the questions was, "If you could say something to yourself on the first day of shooting 'Showterview', what would you like to say to her?" 

Jessi responded, "It's been like two years since I've begun this show already. It's unbelievable. But that means that I'm doing well now, I think. I feel like I've made such a great improvement since then." 

She continued, "I want to tell her that she's doing very well. I was able to come this far all thanks to the time and effort that I put into work in the past, so I feel grateful for my past self." 
Jessi
The next question that Jessi got was, "Is there any advice you can give to teenagers who don't have a dream?" 

Jessi answered, "I would like to tell them that they don't have to worry about that, because you'll find your dream one day. You may fail several times on the way, but you'll reach it too."

She went on, "It was like that for me. I've been like that with my dream to become a singer. For like 10 years, I wasn't sure whether this was the right path. So, I even gave up on it once."

She resumed, "Back when I felt lost and things weren't working out so well in the industry for me, I got a job as a private tutor at a tutoring company." 
Jessi
The hip-hop artist laughed in embarrassment after revealing the fact, and the host Cho Jung-sik commented, "Seriously? What did you teach?" 

Jessi commented, "I taught them math.", then started laughing out loud as if she found it funny that she used to teach students. 

This interesting and unexpected information shook Cho Jung-sik and the production team members, making them go "What? A math tutor?" and laugh as well.

Jessi explained, "I gave private math lessons to students of young age, from three to ten. They actually really loved me. I worked at another tuturing company at the same time. I worked two jobs." 

She added, "What I want to say here is that, I've done a lot of stuff before I found my own dream. You shouldn't desperately chase after a dream, that's not a dream. A dream will find you. It'll eventually come to you. But always work hard and do your best at what you're given to do." 
 

(Credit= 'Mobidic' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.