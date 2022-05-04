[SBS Star] "Not Even English?!" Jessi Reveals that She Used to Give Private Math Lessons to Young Children

이미지 확대하기

Korean-American hip-hop artist Jessi revealed that she used to teach math to young children back in the day.Last month, a video of Jessi's interview was uploaded on one popular YouTube channel.It was a channel where Jessi had her own interview show 'Showterview'; in this episode though, Jessi was being interviewed for the first time on it.During the interview, Jessi was asked some questions that were asked by fans in advance.One of the questions was, "If you could say something to yourself on the first day of shooting 'Showterview', what would you like to say to her?"Jessi responded, "It's been like two years since I've begun this show already. It's unbelievable. But that means that I'm doing well now, I think. I feel like I've made such a great improvement since then."She continued, "I want to tell her that she's doing very well. I was able to come this far all thanks to the time and effort that I put into work in the past, so I feel grateful for my past self."The next question that Jessi got was, "Is there any advice you can give to teenagers who don't have a dream?"Jessi answered, "I would like to tell them that they don't have to worry about that, because you'll find your dream one day. You may fail several times on the way, but you'll reach it too."She went on, "It was like that for me. I've been like that with my dream to become a singer. For like 10 years, I wasn't sure whether this was the right path. So, I even gave up on it once."She resumed, "Back when I felt lost and things weren't working out so well in the industry for me, I got a job as a private tutor at a tutoring company."The hip-hop artist laughed in embarrassment after revealing the fact, and the host Cho Jung-sik commented, "Seriously? What did you teach?"Jessi commented, "I taught them math.", then started laughing out loud as if she found it funny that she used to teach students.This interesting and unexpected information shook Cho Jung-sik and the production team members, making them go "What? A math tutor?" and laugh as well.Jessi explained, "I gave private math lessons to students of young age, from three to ten. They actually really loved me. I worked at another tuturing company at the same time. I worked two jobs."She added, "What I want to say here is that, I've done a lot of stuff before I found my own dream. You shouldn't desperately chase after a dream, that's not a dream. A dream will find you. It'll eventually come to you. But always work hard and do your best at what you're given to do."(Credit= 'Mobidic' YouTube)(SBS Star)