[SBS Star] iKON BOBBY Says "Nothing Has Changed" After Getting Married & Having a Child

On May 3, iKON held the group's comeback showcase in celebration of the release of its 4th mini album 'FLASHBACK'.
To this, BOBBY shared, "I believe that my identity as iKON's BOBBY and as the person Kim Ji-won (BOBBY's real name) are separated."
He continued, "As a member of iKON and as BOBBY, nothing has changed. I'm giving my best effort without holding anything back."
He said, "This album contains tracks that are definitely reminiscent of iKON's past style, but also genres that are comparatively new."
He added, "We believe that our fans will understand the meaning behind the album's title 'FLASHBACK' by listening to the album. iKON will strive to become a group that continues to seek new styles and trends."
(Credit= YG Entertainment)
(SBS Star)