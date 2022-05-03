[SBS Star] Yoon Hye-jin Says, "I Went to a High School Nearby & Everyone Knew About Lee Hyo-ri"

이미지 확대하기

Former ballerina Yoon Hye-jin shared that she heard about K-pop artist Lee Hyo-ri even before she made debut.On April 29, TVING uploaded an unreleased footage from the fourth episode of the reality show 'Seoul Check-in' on YouTube.The footage showed Lee Hyo-ri, singers Uhm Junghwa and Kim Wan-sun heading to a spicy fish soup restaurant early in the morning.At the restaurant, they met Yoon Hye-jin, who is Uhm Junghwa's sister-in-law.Upon meeting Yoon Hye-jin, Lee Hyo-ri commented on her fashionable style.Yoon Hye-jin laughingly answered, "I wasn't planning on dressing up, but then when I heard that Hyo-ri was going to be there, I was like, 'Wait a minute, Lee Hyo-ri?! I should dress up.'"While talking together, Lee Hyo-ri found out Yoon Hye-jin was the same age as her, and asked where she attended school.Yoon Hye-jin answered, "I went to Yeoksam Middle School, and Seoul Arts High School. Your high school was near mine."She continued, "Actually, I've heard about Hyo-ri a lot ever since when I was in high school. Everybody knew who she was."Lee Hyo-ri responded, "Ah yes. I mean, everyone did know me. I was that one pretty girl in my school."Yoon Hye-jin commented, "It's true. She was very well-known. Everybody in Gangnam area knew who she was."After hearing this, Uhm Junghwa and Kim Wan-sun responded in a surprised tone of voice, "Wow, Hyo-ri. You were already so famous since the young age!"(Credit= TVING Seoul Check-in)(SBS Star)