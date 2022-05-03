뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yoon Hye-jin Says, "I Went to a High School Nearby & Everyone Knew About Lee Hyo-ri"
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Yoon Hye-jin Says, "I Went to a High School Nearby & Everyone Knew About Lee Hyo-ri"

[SBS Star] Yoon Hye-jin Says, "I Went to a High School Nearby & Everyone Knew About Lee Hyo-ri"

Lee Narin

Published 2022.05.03 17:00 View Count
[SBS Star] Yoon Hye-jin Says, "I Went to a High School Nearby & Everyone Knew About Lee Hyo-ri"
Former ballerina Yoon Hye-jin shared that she heard about K-pop artist Lee Hyo-ri even before she made debut. 

On April 29, TVING uploaded an unreleased footage from the fourth episode of the reality show 'Seoul Check-in' on YouTube. 

The footage showed Lee Hyo-ri, singers Uhm Junghwa and Kim Wan-sun heading to a spicy fish soup restaurant early in the morning. 

At the restaurant, they met Yoon Hye-jin, who is Uhm Junghwa's sister-in-law. 
Seoul Check-in
Upon meeting Yoon Hye-jin, Lee Hyo-ri commented on her fashionable style. 

Yoon Hye-jin laughingly answered, "I wasn't planning on dressing up, but then when I heard that Hyo-ri was going to be there, I was like, 'Wait a minute, Lee Hyo-ri?! I should dress up.'" 

While talking together, Lee Hyo-ri found out Yoon Hye-jin was the same age as her, and asked where she attended school. 

Yoon Hye-jin answered, "I went to Yeoksam Middle School, and Seoul Arts High School. Your high school was near mine." 

She continued, "Actually, I've heard about Hyo-ri a lot ever since when I was in high school. Everybody knew who she was."
Seoul Check-in
Lee Hyo-ri responded, "Ah yes. I mean, everyone did know me. I was that one pretty girl in my school."  

Yoon Hye-jin commented, "It's true. She was very well-known. Everybody in Gangnam area knew who she was." 

After hearing this, Uhm Junghwa and Kim Wan-sun responded in a surprised tone of voice, "Wow, Hyo-ri. You were already so famous since the young age!" 
 

(Credit= TVING Seoul Check-in) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.