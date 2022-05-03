[SBS Star] "A Shooting Got Canceled Because of It" 'Squid Game' Made Heo Sung Tae Mentally Unstable?

On May 2, Heo Sung Tae attended a press conference for his new drama 'Bloody Heart'.
Heo Sung Tae answered, "After 'Squid Game', I actually had some sort of social anxiety disorder."
He continued, "Due to that, my shooting with Choi Ri got canceled once. It was our first scene together."
He resumed, "I just couldn't pull it off well then. I felt terrible about that. I felt so sorry to Choi Ri."
The actor stated, "It was one of the most difficult hardships that I had ever experienced. I had to go through it in order to continue with my life though."
He went on, "I spoke with the director, and she gave me detailed and heartfelt advice. Her advice truly helped me a lot. After that day, I was able to enjoy my work."
In the series, Heo Sung Tae played the role of a fearless gangster character 'Jang Deok-su'.
