[SBS Star] "A Shooting Got Canceled Because of It" 'Squid Game' Made Heo Sung Tae Mentally Unstable?
Lee Narin

Published 2022.05.03 15:54
[SBS Star] "A Shooting Got Canceled Because of It" Squid Game Made Heo Sung Tae Mentally Unstable?
Actor Heo Sung Tae shared that he became mentally unstable following 'Squid Game'. 

On May 2, Heo Sung Tae attended a press conference for his new drama 'Bloody Heart'. 
Heo Sung Tae
During the press conference, Heo Sung Tae was asked about his chemistry with actress Choi Ri, who acted as his daughter in the drama. 

Heo Sung Tae answered, "After 'Squid Game', I actually had some sort of social anxiety disorder." 

He continued, "Due to that, my shooting with Choi Ri got canceled once. It was our first scene together." 

He resumed, "I just couldn't pull it off well then. I felt terrible about that. I felt so sorry to Choi Ri." 
Heo Sung Tae
Then, Heo Sung Tae told how he overcame the problem and was able to get back up again. 

The actor stated, "It was one of the most difficult hardships that I had ever experienced. I had to go through it in order to continue with my life though." 

He went on, "I spoke with the director, and she gave me detailed and heartfelt advice. Her advice truly helped me a lot. After that day, I was able to enjoy my work." 
Heo Sung Tae
Premiered last September, 'Squid Game' is a Netflix's series in which contestants who are deeply in debt play children's games in order to win a ton of cash, while risking their lives. 

In the series, Heo Sung Tae played the role of a fearless gangster character 'Jang Deok-su'.

(Credit= 'netflixkr' 'heosungtae' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
