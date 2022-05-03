[SBS Star] 'DUI' Former AB6IX Lim Young Min Apologizes with a Handwritten Letter

이미지 확대하기

K-pop boy group AB6IX's former member Lim Young Min shared a handwritten letter upon his military discharge.On May 3, Lim Young Min's management agency BRANDNEW MUSIC shared Lim Young Min's letter on the agency's official social media.Lim Young Min was discharged from his mandatory military service on May 2.In the letter, Lim Young Min wrote:Hello, this is Lim Young Min.Neither too slow nor too fast, one year and six months have passed; and now I have been discharged from the military as of May 2, 2022.Thank you to all those who waited and continued to encourage me so that I could do well in the military.During my service, I met good seniors, colleagues, juniors, executives. It was a valuable time where I received a lot of help and was able to learn a lot.I also had a lot of time to self-reflect during my military service.I had many realization while thinking about how flawed of a person I was, and how much damage and hurt my wrongdoing must have caused.Once again, I sincerely apologize to all those who were affected and got hurt because of me.I am sorry and thankful to those who have waited for me. I will think carefully before acting from now on.I will work hard to become a better person day by day, and greet you with a better version of me. Thank you.Back in June 2020, BRANDNEW MUSIC announced that Lim Young Min would be halting all activities due to his drunk driving incident.A couple of days later, the agency announced Lim Young Min's departure from AB6IX.(Credit='BN_Music' Twitter, BRANDNEW MUSIC)(SBS Star)