[SBS Star] VIDEO: LE SSERAFIM KAZUHA Gains Attention for Her Suzy-like Appearance

In the afternoon of May 2, a debut showcase for LE SSERAFIM was held at Jangchung Arena.
At the showcase, the members of LE SSARAFIM showcased tracks from their debut album 'FEARLESS' and sat down for a talk afterwards.
As many fans were invited to the showcase, photos and videos of them were uploaded online following the showcase.
All six girls quickly became the talk of the Internet world, but KAZUHA was particularly more talked about than others for a reason.
LE SSERAFIM members were all beautiful in their own ways at the showcase, but KAZUHA's beauty caught the eye of many.
She had the purely-beautiful image that a great number of popular female Korean celebrities has.
A lot of K-pop fans are saying that she remind them of Suzy, who made everyone instantly fall in love with her the moment when she made debut.
Some are saying that KAZUHA also has a similar image to ARIN of girl group OH MY GIRL, JOY of girl group Red Velvet, actress Kim Go-eun and JISOO of girl group BLACKPINK.
Every celebrity who were mentioned as KAZUHA's lookalike are widely known for their captivating looks.
