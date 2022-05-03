[SBS Star] LE SSERAFIM Kim Garam Hesitates to Speak Up About the Alleged School Bullying

이미지 확대하기

Rookie K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM's member Kim Garam was asked about the alleged school bullying before her debut.On May 2, LE SSERAFIM held the group's debut showcase 'FEARLESS' at Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul.On this day, Kim Garam was asked to share her words about the bullying controversy surrounding her.Before Kim Garam, LE SSERAFIM's leader Kim Chaewon stepped in and said, "May I share a few words first as the leader of the group?"She continued, "In regard to this matter, we are discussing and handling this issue with our company. Therefore, we are very cautious about discussing the matter right at this moment. There will be a separate chance that the company would be able to share in detail."After Kim Chaewon, Kim Garam briefly shared, "It is difficult for me to speak about it at the moment. I will strive to work hard as a member of LE SSERAFIM."When Kim Garam was first introduced as a member of HYBE's new girl group, she was embroiled in a bullying controversy in her middle school days before debut.SOURCE MUSIC, HYBE's sub-label that is in charge of LE SSERAFIM's management, released an official statement and denied the accusations.(Credit= SOURCE MUSIC, Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News)(SBS Star)