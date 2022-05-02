[SBS Star] Hundreds of Male Students Flock Around aespa; Fans Are Furious About Poor Security

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Fans are furious at K-pop girl group aespa's management agency for not providing sufficient security when the girls went to perform at a boys school.On May 2, aespa was invited to perform at Kyungbock High School―a boys school that's located in the heart of Seoul in Jongno-gu.Kyungbock High School is where the head of aespa's management agency SM Entertainment Lee Soo-man attended back when he was a teenager.When aespa members were going to the main hall, they were surrounded by lots of students.But there were no security guards protecting them on the way to the hall.Only their managers were there to stop students going too close to them.The four members were still constantly asked for selfies, handshakes and high-fives.Following their performance, aespa took time to have a little conversation time on stage.Right then, several students abruptly went on stage to get selfies with aespa.Despite their actions being completely out of nowhere, they were not stopped by anyone.To this, aespa just had to smile, without being able to say anything.Upon seeing some photos and videos that were uploaded online of aespa at this school, fans became angry.They left comments such as, "They don't look comfortable! They should've been more protected!", "Please take better care of your artists, SM Ent.!", "Gosh! What is this?! Something much worse could've happened!" and so on.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)