[SBS Star] "I Don't Understand Why Fans Love Me" Stray Kids HYUNJIN Breaks Down in Tears
[SBS Star] "I Don't Understand Why Fans Love Me" Stray Kids HYUNJIN Breaks Down in Tears

[SBS Star] "I Don't Understand Why Fans Love Me" Stray Kids HYUNJIN Breaks Down in Tears

SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.05.02 15:14
Stray Kids HYUNJIN
HYUNJIN of K-pop boy group Stray Kids broke down in tears during the group's recent Seoul concert.

On May 1, Stray Kids wrapped up the group's concert 'Stray Kids 2nd World Tour MANIAC' held at Jamsil Indoor Stadium, Seoul.

Since it was the last day of the three-day concert, the members of Stray Kids took some time to share their thoughts with fans.
Stray Kids HYUNJIN
HYUNJIN said, "I think you only get to see something this wonderful after enduring for a long time. That makes everything more priceless and valuable," and started to shed tears.

He continued, "I'm not use to being loved this much, and I've been questioning if I ever deserve to be loved. Honestly, I still don't understand why fans love me."
Stray Kids HYUNJIN
He added, "But I love being loved. I want to be loved continuously. So I've decided to become stronger. I hope my existence doesn't hurt you. Looking back after time has passed, everything only becomes more valuable. Thank you to the members for not falling down, and thank you to STAYs (Stray Kids' fandom) who also didn't trip."

Lastly, HYUNJIN wrapped up his words by saying, "I will do my absolute best so the word 'love' would immediately come to your mind when you think of me. I will make you proud and happy. I love you, STAY."
Stray Kids HYUNJIN
Previously, HYUNJIN took a 5-month hiatus after admitting the school bullying allegations made against him.

At the time, HYUNJIN shared a handwritten letter, saying, "I would like to apologize to everyone I offended with the way I spoke and behaved when I was still in school. Looking back to when I didn't know any better than I do now, I'm ashamed of what I did. There is no excuse. I did not know how to be considerate in the way I spoke or behaved, and I now realize that I've hurt other people's feelings. I'm terribly sorry about my actions."

(Credit= JYP Entertainment, '호잇짜' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
