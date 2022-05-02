[SBS Star] "We're Just Friends Now" Block B U-KWON & Jeon Sun-hye Break Up After 10 Years

On May 1, Jeon Sun-hye updated her Instagram with a new post regarding her relationship with U-KWON.
In her post, she said, "Many of you have been sending me messages after seeing my recent Stories, worrying about me."
She continued, "After giving a lot of thought into it, I've decided to talk about it, although I'm a little careful."
She went on, "Him and I are no longer together. We are just friends now. But I would like to say thank you for all the love and support you gave us up until now."
Back then, U-KWON revealed his relationship with Jeon Sun-hye through an official online fan community.
Ever since they made their relationship public, U-KWON often spoke about Jeon Sun-hye and freely showed his love for her on various television shows.
At that time, U-KWON stated, "I'm going to the military to fulfil my national mandatory duty soon, and I actually wanted to marry my girlfriend before that."
He added, "But it's not that easy, because of the finance and stuff. I'm still thinking hard on whether to marry her before or after the military."
(Credit= 'sunhye_j' Instagram, MBC Video Star, Online Community)
(SBS Star)