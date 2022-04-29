뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] TXT SOOBIN & YEONJUN Tell What They Think the K-pop Scene Is Like Nowadays
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] TXT SOOBIN & YEONJUN Tell What They Think the K-pop Scene Is Like Nowadays

[SBS Star] TXT SOOBIN & YEONJUN Tell What They Think the K-pop Scene Is Like Nowadays

Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.29 18:27 View Count
[SBS Star] TXT SOOBIN & YEONJUN Tell What They Think the K-pop Scene Is Like Nowadays
SOOBIN and YEONJUN of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER shared what they think the K-pop scene is like these days. 

On April 28, fashion magazine DAZED KOREA released their recent interview of SOOBIN and YEONJUN.

While they discussed the scent of one cologne by Dior, SOOBIN said, "It's really cool. The cool scent gives off chic vibes."

Then, the interviewer compared YEONJUN's intense but delicate dance to the cologne. 

YEONJUN responded, "Yeah, I mean, I feel like all the restrictions and limits aren't there anymore when I dance. It's a way that I can express myself the most freely." 
SOOBIN and YEONJUN
Then, they were asked what they thought the industry of K-pop is like now. 

SOOBIN answered, "It's filled with K-pop stars with various styles and works. You'll find K-pop stars who have great talent, concept, music and performance with ease." 

He continued, "It won't be hard to find the group that is of your type. There are so many groups out there, and you'll definitely be able to find one.", sharing his love for his work and industry.
SOOBIN and YEONJUN
YEONJUN also mentioned becoming the new host of SBS' music show 'Inkigayo' recently. 

YEONJUN said, "I'm really happy about this new experience. It's all so new and fun for me. The chemistry with the other two hosts is incredible. I'm glad that I'm hosting the show with such amazing people." 
SOOBIN and YEONJUN
Last month, TOMORROW X TOGETHER welcomed the group's third debut anniversary; they made debut in March 2019. 

(Credit= 'TXT_members' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.